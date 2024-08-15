Video: Meet New WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Star, Kyle Selig

Kyle will return to Broadway for the first time since Mean Girls in 2020.
As BroadwayWorld reported this morning, Water for Elephants will soon welcome Kyle Selig to the role of Jacob Jankowski beginning Tuesday, September 3, taking over for Grant Gustin.
Selig originated the role of Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls, and Elder Price in The Book of Mormon. National Tours and Regional include: The Book of Mormon, October Sky, Joan of Arc: Into the Fire by David Byrne, West Side Story at the Hollywood Bowl. Film/Television: Dylan in the Fox mocu-mentary, "Welcome to Flatch,” “Monster High,” “FBI: International,” Cat Person, “The Housewives of the North Pole,” “Mulligan,” "Christmas in Tahoe" for Hallmark Channel, “Madame Secretary,” and “Evil”. 2010 Jimmy Award winner and Graduate of Carnegie Mellon School of Drama.
How will he fare in the role? Recap just a few of our favorite Kyle performances below!
Videos