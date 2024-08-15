Video: Meet New WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Star, Kyle Selig

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As BroadwayWorld reported this morning, Water for Elephants will soon welcome Kyle Selig to the role of Jacob Jankowski beginning Tuesday, September 3, taking over for Grant Gustin.

Selig originated the role of Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls, and Elder Price in The Book of Mormon. National Tours and Regional include: The Book of Mormon, October Sky, Joan of Arc: Into the Fire by David Byrne, West Side Story at the Hollywood Bowl. Film/Television: Dylan in the Fox mocu-mentary, "Welcome to Flatch,” “Monster High,” “FBI: International,” Cat Person, “The Housewives of the North Pole,” “Mulligan,” "Christmas in Tahoe" for Hallmark Channel, “Madame Secretary,” and “Evil”. 2010 Jimmy Award winner and Graduate of Carnegie Mellon School of Drama.

How will he fare in the role? Recap just a few of our favorite Kyle performances below!

Kyle sings "The Sweetest Sounds" from No Strings:

Kyle duets "Bad Idea" with wife, Erika Henningsen:

Kyle sings from "Look to the Stars" from October Sky:

Kyle Sings "Couldn't That Be Alright?" from October Sky:

Kyle sings from "Melancholy Baby!":

Kyle wins at the 2010 Jimmy Awards:

Kyle sings "Stupid with Love (Reprise)" from Mean Girls: