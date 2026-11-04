Video: Margaret Cho Takes First Bow in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

Margaret Cho took a jump to the left and joined the cast of The Rocky Horror Show on Tuesday, making her Broadway debut as the 'Narrator.' Watch a video of the comedian, actor, musician and five-time Grammy & Emmy Award-nominee taking her first bow.

She joins the company of the hit musical, which currently includes Jake Shears as “Frank-N-Furter, Lorna Courtney as “Janet”, Amber Gray as “Riff Raff,” Kevin McHale as “Brad”, Jimin Moon as “Rocky”, George Salazar as “Eddie/Dr. Scott”, Sherie Rene Scott as “Magenta”, Valentina as “Columbia” as well as Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Tassy Kirbas, Preston Perez, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero and Paul Soileau.

She takes over for Rachel Dratch, who ended her Tony-nominated run in the musical on Sunday. Rosie O'Donnell also took on the role for a brief engagement last month.

The legendary rock-'n'-roll musical takes on new life as a guaranteed party at the legendary Studio 54 and features some of the most iconic musical show stopping classics of all time, including “Dammit Janet,” “Touch-A, Touch-A, Touch Me,” “Hot Patootie” and of course, “Time Warp,” the party floor-filler. The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids—Brad and his fiancée, Janet—on their way to visit their former college professor when by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a mansion. They meet the charismatic Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Riff Raff, Columbia, Magenta, Eddie, and Rocky. It is an adventure they would remember, for a very long time.

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