Video: MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago

The cast took their opening night bows at the James M. Nederlander Theatre on Wednesday, August 9.

By: Aug. 11, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Urie, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Ethan Sl Photo 2 Iglehart, Urie, Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Slater & Fitzgerald Join Cast
Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying! Photo 3 Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/6/23 Photo 4 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/6/23

The curtain was raised on Wednesday night for the opening of the first National Tour of MJ. The cast took their opening night bows at the James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph) and received multiple standing ovations throughout the performance. Go inside the opening night celebrations in the video below! 

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to cities across the United States as MJ, the multi Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. 

Roman Banks (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) plays the title role of ‘MJ.’ Joining him in the first national tour cast is Jamaal Fields-Green (MJ – Alternate), Brandon Lee Harris (Michael), Josiah Benson (Little Michael), Ethan Joseph (Little Michael), Devin Bowles (Joseph Jackson/Rob), Mary Kate Moore (Rachel), J. Daughtry (Berry Gordy/Nick), Josh A. Dawson (Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones), Jaylen Lyndon Hunter (Little Marlon), Matt Loehr (Dave), Da’Von T. Moody (Alejandro) and Anastasia Talley (Katherine Jackson/Kate).

The ensemble includes JoJo Carmichael (Swing/Assistant Dance Captain), Croix DiIenno (Ensemble), Kellie Drobnick (Ensemble), Kyle Dupree (Swing/Dance Captain), Zuri Noelle Ford (Swing), Jahir L. Hipps (Swing), Bryson Jacobi Jackson (Jermaine Jackson/Ensemble), Rajané Katurah (Swing), Jordan Markus (MJ/Michael understudy), Matteo Marretta (Ensemble), Janayé McAlpine (Ensemble), Jay McKenzie (Jackie Jackson/Ensemble), Kendrick Mitchell (Swing), Chelsea Mitchell Bonsu (Ensemble), Zion Pradier (Swing), Ayla Stackhouse (Swing), Brion Marquis Watson (Marlon Jackson/Ensemble), Charles P. Way (Swing) and Malcolm Miles Young (Randy Jackson/Ensemble).






RELATED STORIES

1
Review Roundup: MJ Launches National Tour Photo
Review Roundup: MJ Launches National Tour

Read the reviews for the national tour of MJ!

2
Photos & Video: First Look at the National Tour of MJ Photo
Photos & Video: First Look at the National Tour of MJ

Get a first look at photos and video of the national tour of MJ ahead of its opening night!

3
Full Cast Revealed For the First National Tour of MJ THE MUSICAL Photo
Full Cast Revealed For the First National Tour of MJ THE MUSICAL

The full cast has been revealed for the First National Tour of MJ the Musical, joining Roman Banks in the title role. Find out who's starring in the tour here!

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

Video: Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe FestivalVideo: Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival
Exclusive Video: Watch 'Michael Jordan's Ball' From THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence Theatre CompanyExclusive Video: Watch 'Michael Jordan's Ball' From THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence Theatre Company
Video: Jocasta Almgill Sings 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' From GREASEVideo: Jocasta Almgill Sings 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' From GREASE
Photos/Video: First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUNDPhotos/Video: First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND

Videos

Video: The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night Video Video: The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night
Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival Video
Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival
Exclusive First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence Video
Exclusive First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains! Video
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
FUNNY GIRL

Recommended For You