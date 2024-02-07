Video: Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker Sing 'I Will Never Leave You' From SIDE SHOW

Side Show comes to the London Palladium in a special, one-night-only concert spectacular on Sunday 3 March 2024. West End legends Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker will lead the cast as the legendary Hilton twins, ‘Daisy’ and ‘Violet’.

Check out an all new video below of the pair singing ‘I Will Never Leave You' in rehearsal for the musical!

Based on the true story of conjoined twins who rose to fame during the Depression, SIDE SHOW is a moving portrait of two women joined at the hip whose extraordinary bond brings them stardom but denies them love. The Tony nominated musical follows the sisters' heart-warming search for affection and acceptance amidst the spectacle of fame.

The cast also includes Bradley Jaden (Old Friends, The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables) as ‘Terry’ and Tosh Wanogho-Maud (Ain’t Too Proud, The Drifters Girl, The Lion King) as ‘Buddy’ with Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hamilton, Next To Normal, Disney’s Aladdin) as ‘Jake’, Gina Murray (CHICAGO, A Christmas Carol, The Full Monty) as ‘Auntie’ and Adam Filipe (West Side Story, Les Misérables and The Prince of Egypt) as ‘Houdini’.