Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda on NEW YORK, NEW YORK- 'I'm Trying to Keep Up with John Kander'

As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Lin-Manuel Miranda has a new Broadway project in the works, but as he just told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge, his contributions to New York, New York are just a small piece of the puzzle. "Really the cause for celebration is that this is a new Kander and Ebb musical and I'm pitching in on a couple of songs here and there," he explained on the red carpet for Signature Theatre's My Broken Language.

Featuring music and lyrics by Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winners and Academy Award nominees John Kander & Fred Ebb (Chicago, Cabaret), written by Tony Award nominee David Thompson (The Scottsboro Boys, Steel Pier), co-written by Sharon Washington (Audible's Feeding The Dragon) and featuring additional lyrics by Miranda (Hamilton, In The Heights), New York, New York will be directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman (The Producers, The Scottsboro Boys).

"What's thrilling is that [John] Kander is 95 years old, but in front of the piano he's not... It's some of the fastest writing that I have done because I'm trying to keep up with John Kander. His hands are so fast and his melodic gifts are so ceaseless. I find myself writing as quick as I can to keep up with him." Watch below as he chats more about the exciting new project!