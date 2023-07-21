Video: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast Opens Up About Making the City Sing

Wanna be a part of it? It's your lucky day, because the cast of one of Broadway's hottest shows, the 9-time Tony-nominated New York, New York, just got personal with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge.

In New York, New York, it is 1946, the war is over, and a resurgent New York is beginning to rebuild. As steel beams swing overhead, a collection of artists has dreams as big and diverse as the city itself. Among them is New York native Jimmy Doyle, a brilliant but disillusioned musician looking for his “major chord” in life: music, money, love. The odds are against him getting all three until he meets Francine Evans, a young singer just off the bus from Philly, who is destined for greatness. If they can make it there, they can make it anywhere.

Watch below as the whole gang (including Anna |UnwinUzele, Emily Skinner, Janet Dacal, Ben Davis , Oliver Prose and Angel Sigala) chats about the show's journey and watch the conversation in full (and even more conversations with your favorite actors of stage and screen) with SAG-AFTRA Foundation.