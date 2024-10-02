Video: Lady Gaga Performs 'Happy Mistake' from HARLEQUIN Album on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lady Gaga visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday to discuss her role as Lee Quinzel- also known as Harley Quinn- in the new movie Joker: Folie à Deux. On the show, she also performed the original song Happy Mistake from the companion album Harlequin, which was released last week.

The LP incorporates music from the film, which itself features musical sequences reminiscent of classic MGM musicals. Songs featured include "If My Friends Could See Me Now," "Good Morning," "That's Life," "That's Entertainment," "Get Happy," and more.

Most of the tracks on the album are either jazz standards or covers from film and stage musicals such as The Roar of the Greasepaint, The Smell of the Crowd, Babes in Arms, Singin' in the Rain, and Sweet Charity. Two new songs- Folie à Deux and Happy Mistake- have been written especially for the film and album. Joker: Folie À Deux will be released in theaters on October 4. Watch the performance now!