Video: Kristin Chenoweth Shares Ariana Grande's Question After WICKED Premiere

After years of waiting, part one of Wicked will officially be released this week for all to see. However, Broadway legend Kristin Chenoweth already saw the film at a premiere screening with Ariana Grande herself also in attendance. In addition to having originated the role of Glinda on Broadway, the performer is a longtime friend of Grande, and the superstar was eager to hear Chenoweth's reaction to her performance.

"It's like a love letter to our show," Chenoweth said of the movie during a recent visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I sat there with Ariana at the premiere holding her hand. After we watched the movie...she looked at me and goes, 'Are you proud of me?' I lost my mind! I said, 'I'm so proud of you.'"

Chenoweth explained that Grande paid "beautiful homage" to her original performance but also added her own take on the character, echoing her previous sentiments about the film. During a Today Show appearance, the performer said “Not only does [Wicked] succeed, I think Cynthia and Ariana and Jon will be responsible for bringing more people back to the actual theatre."

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.