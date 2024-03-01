Video: Kick Off Women's History Month with the Women of SUFFS

Happy Women's History Month! March is here and what better way to celebrate than with the women of Broadway's new musical about women's history... Suffs!

In this video, watch as the cast and creative team including Jenn Colella, Nikki M. James, Anastacia McCleskey, Emily Skinner, Tsilala Brock, Grace McLean, Ally Bonino, Hannah Cruz, and more tell us about the women in their lives who inspire them every day.

Watch four songs from Suffs here and while you wait to check out Suffs on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre, sing along to these 100 showtunes celebrating female empowerment.