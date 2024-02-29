Video: SUFFS Company Is Marching Towards Broadway

Suffs is a new musical that demands to be heard, and lucky for theatregoers, they can hear it starting this spring on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre.

"I hope [audiences] leave feeling re-energized and hopeful in a deep sense of the word- not just in a superficial way," composer and star Shaina Taub explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "That we can take action and make things better, not just in our country, but in our communities and in our families and our churches, synagogues- wherever you spend your time and whatever you are passionate about. I hope people leave feeling a new sense of inspiration."

In this video, watch as Taub and the cast hit the stage at the historic the Great Hall at Cooper Union to give a very special sneak peek of the new show, including excerpts from "The March," "Great American Bitch," "This Girl," and "Keep Marching" and chat about what audiences can expect.

It’s 1913 and the women’s movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists — “Suffs,” as they call themselves — and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Reaching across and against generational, racial, and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight. So much has changed since the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment over a century ago, and yet we’re reminded sometimes we need to look back, in order to march fearlessly into the future.