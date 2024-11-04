Video: Julianna Margulies Recalls Meet Cute with LEFT ON TENTH Writer Delia Ephron

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Julianna Margulies, who plays Delia Ephron in the new Broadway play Left on Tenth, admits that her first meeting with the playwright herself was not typical.

"It is a bizarre meet-cute," Margulies said on a recent appearance on the Today Show. "[It was] a typical New York story. And this play is also a love letter to New York," she added.

"I was walking my dog down 5th Ave in Greenwich Village on 10th Street and her dog came and they were sniffing each other," explained Margulies. "I had just written a book that had come out during Covid and she said, 'I loved your book.' And she took her mask down and said 'I'm Delia Ephron.'"

Margulies said she "was embarrassed" during the interaction, but went on to become friends with the author. Ephron, who collaborated with her sister Nora on hit films like You've Got Mail and Sleepless in Seattle, is making her Broadway debut as a playwright with the play. Based on her memoir of the same name, the plot follows Ephron as she reunites with an old friend after the death of her longtime husband. Shortly after, she was diagnosed with leukemia and given only four months to live. Watch the full interview with Julianna Margulies now!

Left on Tenth is a romantic comedy about second chances in life and love. When she least expects it, Delia, beloved novelist and screenwriter of You’ve Got Mail, makes a surprising connection with a man from her past and falls into her own romantic comedy. What starts with an unlikely spark, blossoms into a love story that seems to defy all odds in the face of life’s challenges. Left on Tenth celebrates the messy, beautiful true story of two people with the courage to open their hearts again. The show is currently playing at the James Earl Jones Theatre.