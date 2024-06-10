Video: Jonathan Groff Discusses How MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Resonates for Audiences

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jonathan Groff, who is currently playing the role of Franklin Shepard in the Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along, visited CBS Mornings on Monday to talk about the hit production.

On the show, he talked about how the musical has changed over the years and what it means to him to be part of the storied legacy of this material. He also pointed out that Maria Friedman, who directs this production, played the character of Mary Flynn in a 1992 revised production of the show at the Haymarket Theatre in London.

"It's taken over 40 years for it to come back to Broadway and the miracle is that it's a hit!" the Tony-nominated actor said.

When asked why the musical resonates with audiences, Groff highlighted the universality of time and change, themes that are prominent in the show.

"I think Stephen Sondheim and Geroge Furth were writing something very personal. Even though the plot and story of the show is about show business, at the core it's about friendship, it's about life, and it's about how people change over the years and how we either accept or don't accept that change both in us and the people around us."

Watch the full interview!

Merrily We Roll Along is running on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre through July 7, 2024.

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive, cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs. Directed by Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart.