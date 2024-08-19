Video: Jerry Mitchell Visits 10th Anniversary KINKY BOOTS Production in Korea

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It's been 10 years since the original production of Kinky Boots opened in Korea and the show is set to make its return next month, beginning performances on September 2nd, and running through November 3rd, 2024.

The production will play at Blue Square Shinhan Card Hall. The cast includes Lee Ji-hoon, Kim Ho-young, Jeong Seong-hwa, Kang Hong-seok, Kim Ji-woo, Go Chang-seok, Shim Jae-hyun, Shin Eui-jeong, Kim Jun-rae, Woo Ji-won, Kwon Yong-guk, Song Yoo-taek, Han Seon-cheon, Park Jin-sang, Jang Ye-won, Lee Han-mil, Jeon Jae-hyun, Chu Yeon-seong, Lee Da-jeong, and Kim Hye-won.

Kinky Boots features 16 original songs by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Harvey Fierstein, and direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

Watch the company rehearse 'Everybody Say Yeah' below!