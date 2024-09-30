Video: Jane Krakowski Sings DAMN YANKEES With Cheyenne Jackson

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cheyenne Jackson was reunited with his "forever leading lady" Jane Krakowski for the sixth night of his 54 Below residency over the weekend.

The pair starred in the 2008 Encores! production of Damn Yankees, with Jackson as Joe Hardy and Krakowski as Lola. The pair also recorded a rendition of "Somethin' Stupid" for Jackson's 2016 album.

Watch them sing "Two Lost Souls" backstage at 54 Below before the performance below.

After his acclaimed sold out run at 54 Below last year, the Emmy and Grammy- nominated luminary brought his infectious charm and powerhouse vocals to the iconic 54 Below stage once more with Signs of Life, a musical meditation on art, love, fatherhood, and the cosmic twists that have shaped his remarkable path.

In Signs of Life, Cheyenne invited audiences on a deeply personal and uproariously funny exploration of the universe’s subtle cues, joined each night by a different legendary guest star. From toe-tapping melodies to saucy showbiz anecdotes, the concerts were an unforgettable night filled with whimsy, laughter, and the sheer joy of a perfectly imperfect night of shared experience.