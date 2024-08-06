Video: Inside Rehearsals for '96,000' from The Muny's IN THE HEIGHTS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lights up on Washington Heights! The Muny premiere of In the Heights opens this Friday and runs through August 15. In this video, go into the rehearsal studio and watch the company rehearse "96,000."

The cast also inlcudes: Ariana Burks (Nina), Alex Joseph Grayson (Benny), Alysia Velez (Vanessa), Nancy Ticotin (Abuela Claudia), Miguel Gil (Sonny), Martín Solá (Kevin), Karmine Alers (Camila), Darilyn Castillo (Daniela) and Marlene Fernandez (Carla) are U.J. Mangune (Graffiti Pete) and Ángel Lozada (Standby for Usnavi). Members of the ensemble and swings include Marissa Barragán, Angelica Maria Beliard, Ixchel Cuellar, Ralphie Rivera De Jesús, Adriel Flete, Reyna Guerra, Emily Madigan, Sebastian Martinez, Eddie Martin Morales, José J. Muñoz, Matthew Rivera, Kiana Coryn Rodriguez, Francisco Javier Thurston and Alora Tonielle. The company will be joined by the Muny Kid and Teen Youth Ensemble.

The creative team for In the Heights is led by Director/Choreographer William Carlos Angulo, with Associate Choreographer Shani Talmor and Music Director/Conductor Roberto Sinha.