Video: How Spencer Liff Made Theater Out of DRAG

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Drag has taken over the world... literally. Drag: The Musical is bringing audiences to their feet every night at New World Stages, and the man behind the extravaganza is Spencer Liff. Though he already has an extensive list of credits as a performer (he made his Broadway debut in Big in 1996) and as a choreographer (Head Over Heels, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Drag marks Spencer's directorial debut.

Liff has been with this project since its early development and shepherded the show through workshops and tryouts at The Bourbon Room in LA.

"We've learned that the fanbase for these queens is enormous. We sold our [LA] shows out so quickly and we had lines around the block to get tickets," he explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "This was pre-Jinkx [Monsoon] selling out Chicago on Broadway. I think that people did not understand the box office draw that these queens could have in a theatrical setting. That was eye opening."

The story of Drag is universal. "Throughout the journey of the show, we all realize that what you wear doesn't matter if it makes you feel great," he continued. "I'm so excited that there are parents who have kids that feel that way, and those parents are bringing their kids to our show and showing them onstage representation that is it is fine to be themselves. That's a pretty amazing thing."

Drag is currently enjoying an open-ended off-Broadway run- a fact that Liff does not take for granted. "This show is such a huge accomplishment that we worked so hard for and didn't give up on. We've gotten to this point and I'm letting myself celebrate."

Watch the full interview in this video!