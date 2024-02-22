Video: Hannah Waddingham Performs 'Time After Time' at the BAFTAs

The BAFTAs took place on February 18, hosted by David Tennant.

Watch Hannah Waddingham's performance of 'Time After Time' during the BAFTAs In Memoriam segment below.

The Color Purple, Maestro, and more received BAFTA Award nominations.

About Hannah Waddingham

Hannah Waddingham's extensive work in the theatre includes the role of The Witch in The Wizard of Oz (opposite Michael Crawford and Danielle Hope), Desiree in A Little Night Music (Garrick Theatre and Menier Chocolate Factory), The Lady of the Lake in Spamalot (a role she originated in the West End, and played on Broadway), Into The Woods (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Bad Girls The Musical (West Yorkshire Playhouse), A Chorus of Disapproval (Theatr Clywd), Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Likes of Us (Sydmonton Festival), The Beautiful Game (Cambridge Theatre) and Lautrec (Shaftesbury Theatre). She has been twice nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical (in 2007 for Spamalot and in 2010 for A Little Night Music).



Her television credits include My Hero, William and Mary, Coupling and Footballers' Wives.

In 2015 she joined the cast of the fifth season of the HBO series Game of Thrones as Septa Unella, as well as appearing in the 2012 feature film adaptation of Les Miserables and 2018 British psychological thriller Winter Ridge in a primary role. She portrays the role of Sofia Marchetti in Netflix's Sex Education and starred as Rebecca Welton in Apple TV's Ted Lasso.

