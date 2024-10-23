Laurie Metcalf and Eric McCormack Join ELSBETH as Guest Stars

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



More Broadway alums are now set to appear in Season 2 of Elsbeth! According to Variety, Laurie Metcalf and Eric McCormack have joined the cast of the new season of the CBS dramedy as guest stars.

Metcalf is slated to appear in Episode 8, playing Regina Coburn, “the star of a police procedural who yearns for artistic fulfillment after playing a no-nonsense, hardened detective for two decades." Regina goes on to become a prime suspect after the murder of her series' showrunner.

McCormack appears in the following episode as Tom Murphy, described as “the charismatic and charming founder of Heiwa Zen Center, an upscale holistic wellness retreat that caters to the one-percent.”

Broadway veterans Laura Benanti, Jane Krakowski, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and André De Shields all appeared in the first season of the show, with Nathan Lane and Vanessa Williams appearing in Season 2. BroadwayWorld recently sat down with Elsbeth showrunner Jonathan Tolins to discuss the Broadway connections to the series, which you can find HERE.

Laurie Metcalf has received Tony Awards for her performances in Three Tall Women and A Doll's House, Part 2. Tony nominations include November, The Other Place, Misery and Hillary and Clinton. Metcalf received three Emmy Awards for her work on the television series Roseanne and also for her role on Hacks.

Eric McCormack was recently seen on Broadway in the new play The Cottage, written by Sandy Rustin and directed by Tony Award winner Jason Alexander. He made his Broadway debut as The Music Man in 2001, then co-starred in the Tony-nominated Gore Vidal’s The Best Man in 2012.

About Elsbeth

Elsbeth is an American police procedural comedy-drama television series that premiered on February 29, 2024, on CBS. It is a spin-off of The Good Wife (2009–2016) and The Good Fight (2017–2022). The series focuses on the offbeat Elsbeth Tascioni, an unconventional but astute attorney who, after a successful career in Chicago, utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations, and corner criminals alongside the NYPD. She is assigned to oversee a monitorship or consent decree after some controversial arrests.