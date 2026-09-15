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Video: Ali Louis Bourzgui is Reminding You to Rock the Vote on National Voter Registration Day

"Voting is a right, not a privilege. It’s one of the best ways to make change on both a micro and a macro scale," the Lost Boys star shares.

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We’re excited to team up with Rock the Vote to celebrate National Voter Registration Day! Today, we’re encouraging eligible voters to register and reminding current voters to check their status so they’re ready to cast their ballot by November 3, 2026.

While Ali Louis Bourzgui is usually rocking the stage at The Lost Boys on Broadway, he has shared a message with us about the importance of rocking the vote.

"Voting is a right, not a privilege. It’s one of the best ways to make change on both a micro and a macro scale. It’s an amazing feeling to go and feel like you can actually do something to change the world around you, so I always make sure that I’m registered every year and make sure that I can get in on early voting if it’s possible. If not, I vote in on time on November 3."

Register to vote here.

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More on this show: Photos: THE VAMPIRE LESTAT's Sam Reid Visits THE LOST BOYS on Broadway · 6/4/2026



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