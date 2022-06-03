Video: Go Inside Opening Night of ...WHAT THE END WILL BE at Roundabout's Laura Pels Theatre

Click Here for More Articles on WHAT THE END WILL BE

Roundabout Theatre Company is presenting the world premiere of ...what the end will be by Mansa Ra, directed by Margot Bordelon. Last night, the show celebrated its opening night at the Laura Pels Theater in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre!

Check out video from opening night below!

The cast includes Emerson Brooks as "Maxwell Kennedy," Gerald Caesar as "Tony Kennedy," Randy Harrison as "Charles," Keith Randolph Smith as "Bartholomew Kennedy," Ryan Jamaal Swain as "Antoine," and Tiffany Villarin as "Chloe."

In this new work commissioned by Roundabout, three generations of men live under one roof and grapple with their own truths of what it means to be Black and gay. It's an exploration of pride, pain, and patience through the unflinching eyes of fathers and sons.

The creative team for ...what the end will be includes: Reid Thompson (Sets), Emilio Sosa (Costumes), Jiyoun Chang (Lighting), and Palmer Hefferan (Sound).

...what the end will be plays Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30PM with Saturday matinees at 2:00PM and Sunday matinees at 3:00PM.