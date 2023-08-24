Words From The Wings: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME's Morgan Whitley Shares Favorite Moments and More!

Words From the Wings brings fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines!

By: Aug. 24, 2023

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines!

Today we're chatting with Morgan Whitley, told us all about her favorite moments, backstage habits, and more!

What’s the first thing you do when you arrive to the theatre? 

The precise moment I arrive at the Stage door, I turn my body to face the West and repeat a couplet from Shakespeare’s 18th sonnet…Just kidding. I use my security badge to enter and say  hey to our security team, Vern and Irene. Then I take the 26 stairs to the callboard and sign in  with the daily QR code. I read the news of the day: who is in the show, who is out, press events  & birthdays! I wave hello to our Stage Managers on my way up the next 48 stairs to my dressing  room, picking up my microphone as I climb! The Marquis Theatre is so huge backstage that I  might not see many of my colleagues until we are already onstage together during the show!  

I am a full-out creature of habit! I rehearse and perfect my pre-show routine during previews, so  that by Opening, I’m very relaxed and it has become natural. From the stage door to my first  entrance in the Opening number, I need exactly 30 minutes! 

What’s the last thing you do before you go on stage? 

I lead a line of Princesses on from Stage Left for the first number. Next to me is Little Mermaid,  played by the amazing Lauren Zakrin. We always have a playful, uplifting moment before we  enter together. I’m never onstage without Lauren in this show; so it’s a foundational part of my  show to check in with her. Last week, our silliest game at Top of Show was to pretend like we  might change the order of how we entered at the last second! We would never do that, but would  you believe that we love to play-pretend even in our offstage time? Our Sleeping Beauty, Ashley  Chiu - and resident social media queen - captures a lot of our backstage hijinks! 

What’s your must-have backstage snack?  

I always have my hydro flask of ice water and a splash of lemonade — and to eat: nuts & dried  fruit. Cashews and cranberries are my favorite! 

Pre-show ritual that others may think is weird? 

I start every show with a completely cleared dressing station; as my character would say, “Free  from legumes!” I end each show by wiping down my station and leaving it totally clear from  personal items. On two-show days, I do this for both shows! The only thing that I leave on my  desk is a thriving, little potted plant that I received as a gift on our first day in the theater. I keep  all of my hair and makeup accessories in the small cabinet above my station and I set them out  when I arrive and put them up when I leave. 

I’m totally inspired by the Moonflower - which unfurls under the stars at night and closes up in  the light of day. It’s how I feel about myself, working as an introvert in the Theater. I arrive and  give you everything I’ve got for the performance and then I roll up my petals until the next  show.  

Maybe the weirdest part of my pre-show routine is that I never sit down to get ready. My chair’s  only job is to hold my bag and the clothes I wore to work that day! My chair was miscast in the  role of “shelf.” 

What are five must-haves in your dressing room? 

I have the best five roommates in Gabrielle Beckford, Diana Vaden, Pauline Casiño, Justice  Moore and Ryah Nixon - aka Rapunzel, our Super Swing, Esmerelda, Little Red Riding Hood  and Goldilocks. There’s a calm energy in our dressing room, lovingly called the “Gimme More  Porridge Pad.” (Every room has it’s own show-inspired name!) We all respect each other’s  routines. Pre-show, we talk about our days and listen to music; Justice has the best playlists! We  laugh, warm up our bodies and make sure to take care of each other toward having a great show  all around!  

As for stuff, I keep it simple. Theaters are so cool because everything you need to do your work  is already there. I can come from teaching students or a long walk with my husband & my dogs  — and in 30 minutes transform into Broadway’s Princess Pea. 

What’s your favorite moment from the show to watch from the wings? 

I always watch Jennifer Simard talk to Adam Godley about how good-looking he is in  Cinderella’s Ball. Every show, they give a master-class on satire and comedy. 

What has been your favorite backstage moment in your time with this show so far? 

This question is like asking me to pick my favorite finger. They’re all special. I love each one of  them for different reasons. Unlike my fingers which are limited to 10, I have had so many special  backstage moments. Top of the list is after I sing my solo in the opening number and exit stage  left where Justin Guarini gives me a high-five and says “Best one yet!” every show; It always  brings a smile to my face! 

About Morgan Whitley

Theater: American Psycho (Original Broadway Cast), Rent, Saved!, Neurosis, Next to Normal, The Last Five Years, The First Wives Club, Dangerous Beauty, Fly. TV: “The Good Fight,” “Chicago Med,” “Thanksgiving,” “Elementary,” “Person of Interest,” “Fosse/Verdon.” Film: Becks, No One Called Ahead, The Greatest Showman. Northwestern University alumna. For Sean, my partner and my prince: Our story is my favorite fairytale.




