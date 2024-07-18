Video: Glen Powell Talks Dream Broadway Role on THE VIEW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones stopped by The View to discuss their new disaster film Twisters, which hits theaters on Friday.

In the interview, Powell revealed that he started his acting career in musicals such as The Sound of Music, Oliver!, and The Music Man, appearing at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas.

He went on to say that he would "definitely" be interested in performing on Broadway in the future.

"I was a huge Gene Kelly fan as a kid," the actor told the hosts. "Singin' in the Rain is one of my favorite movies of all time," adding that he would "absolutely" want to star in the stage version on Broadway.

Last December, Powell told Vogue that he and Ryan Murphy were teaming up on a musical together: "Ryan Murphy and I, we’re actually making a musical together. We don’t really have any plans to be back in the television world together, but we’ll be on Broadway together," the actor said at the time.

Glen Powell can be seen in the new summer blockbuster Twisters, a sequel to the 1996 disaster movie. Other credits include Hidden Figures, Top Gun: Maverick, and Hit Man. He was recently seem in the acclaimed romantic comedy Anyone but You opposite Sydney Sweeney.