Ryan Murphy Teaming With SCREAM QUEENS Star Glen Powell On Broadway-Aimed Project

Glen Powell is one of the stars of the new romantic comedy Anyone But You.

Dec. 26, 2023

Actor Glen Powell, one of the stars of the new romantic comedy Anyone But You, has revealed that he has plans to team up with Ryan Murphy on a Broadway-aimed musical. 

Powell and the Emmy-winning writer/producer originally worked together on the FOX horror series, Scream Queens. 

He told Vogue, “Ryan Murphy and I, we’re actually making a musical together. We don’t really have any plans to be back in the television world together, but we’ll be on Broadway together."

Glen Powell is best known for his onscreen roles in Scream Queens, The Dark Knight Rises, The Expendables 3, Everybody Wants Some!!, Set It Up, Hidden Figures, Top Gun: Maverick, and Devotion.

Over the last decade, Ryan Murphy has become one of the most influential creators in entertainment. The screenwriter, director and producer has won six Emmy Awards out of 28 nominations and a Tony Award in 2019 for Best Revival of a Play, as a producer. He has also earned three Grammy Award nominations, as a producer.

After attending Indiana University Bloomington for journalism, Murphy wrote for a variety of newspapers and publications before starting his screenwriting career in the late 1990s.

He is best known for creating and producing a number of successful television series that often include a cast from a repertoire of frequent collaborators with Murphy. Below is a list of all of Murphy's past, current and upcoming television and film projects. Not included are Murphy's unsold pilots, including "St. Sass" for The WB, "Pretty/Handsome" from FX and "Open" for HBO.



