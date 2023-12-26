Ryan Murphy Teaming With SCREAM QUEENS Star Glen Powell On Broadway-Aimed Project

Actor Glen Powell, one of the stars of the new romantic comedy Anyone But You, has revealed that he has plans to team up with Ryan Murphy on a Broadway-aimed musical.

Powell and the Emmy-winning writer/producer originally worked together on the FOX horror series, Scream Queens.

He told Vogue, “Ryan Murphy and I, we’re actually making a musical together. We don’t really have any plans to be back in the television world together, but we’ll be on Broadway together."

Glen Powell is best known for his onscreen roles in Scream Queens, The Dark Knight Rises, The Expendables 3, Everybody Wants Some!!, Set It Up, Hidden Figures, Top Gun: Maverick, and Devotion.

