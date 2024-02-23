Video: Get a First Listen to Amber Iman Singing 'Stay' From LEMPICKA

Lempicka, the new musical celebrating the true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka, will begin performances on Broadway this spring at the Longacre Theatre on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. The cast features Eden Espinosa as Tamara de Lempicka, and Amber Iman as Rafaela, Andrew Samonsky as Tadeusz Lempicki, George Abud as Marinetti, Natalie Joy Johnson as Suzy Solidor, Zoe Glick as Kizette, Nathaniel Stampley as the Baron, and Beth Leavel as the Baroness.

Get a first listen to Amber Iman singing 'Stay' below!

The complete cast includes Mariand Torres, Alex Aquilino, Lauren Blackman, Stephen Brower, Kyle Brown, Holli’ Conway, Abby Matsusaka, Jimin Moon, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Ximone Rose, Nicholas Ward, Veronica Fiaoni, Michael Milkanin, Mary Page Nance, and Julio Rey.

The creative team consists of Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin (director), Carson Kreitzer (book, lyrics, and original concept), Matt Gould (book and music), and Raja Feather Kelly (choreography).

Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.