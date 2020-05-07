Video Flashback: Liz Callaway and Ann Hampton Callaway Sing Carole King's 'You've Got a Friend'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Liz Callaway has posted a new flashback video on YouTube!

Liz and her sister, Ann Hampton Callaway sing Carole King's "You've Got a Friend" in the New York premiere of "Broadway with the Callaways!"

"I can't wait 'till we can sing together again. In person. For people," Liz wrote in a tweet sharing the video.

The concert took place at NYC's Sony Hall on March 25, 2019, and features Alex Rybeck on piano, Jered Egan on bass and Ron Tierno on drums.

Check out the video below!





