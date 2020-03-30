Video Flashback: Julie Halston Reads a Quote From Charlotte Tilbury

Julie Halston has taken to Facebook to release daily flashback clips from her past performances. Her most recent is a video features Halston reading an eccentric quote from make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury.

Halston has been seen on Broadway in You Can't Take it With You, Anything Goes, Hairspray, Gypsy, and The Twentieth Century. Off-Broadway credits include The Tribute Artist, The Divine Sister and numerous others. She has received three Drama Desk, two Drama League and two Outer Critics Nominations for her work on and off Broadway. She is also the recipient of an Off-Broadway Alliance Lifetime Achievement Award. TV credits include "Bitsy Von Muffling," Sex and The City and "Tina Carmello."





