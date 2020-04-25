Shutdown Streaming
Video Flashback: Cicely Tyson in a Clip From THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL at the Ahmanson in 2014

Apr. 25, 2020  

Center Theatre Group is curating a collection of scenes from some of their most beloved productions for your viewing pleasure.

In 2014, the legendary Cicely Tyson-after a 30-year absence from the stage-reprised her 2013 Tony Award-winning Broadway performance alongside Vanessa Williams, Blair Underwood, and Jurnee Smollett-Bell in the critically acclaimed revival of Pulitzer Prize winner Horton Foote's American masterpiece, "The Trip to Bountiful," at the Ahmanson.

Watch a clip below!

