Video: First Look at Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park in CABARET

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club is now playing in London with a new cast.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SHUCKED, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and More Set for Broadway in Bryant Park Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SHUCKED, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and More Set for Broadway in Bryant Park
Video: Watch All of the Performances From the 2023 Tony Awards Photo 3 Videos: Watch All of the Performances From the 2023 Tony Awards
Nominees Revealed for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards Photo 4 Nominees Revealed for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards

All new footage has been released of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club starring Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park. Check out the video below!

CABARET at the Kit Kat Club stars Maude Apatow as ‘Sally Bowles’, Mason Alexander Park as ‘Emcee’, Beverley Klein as ‘Fraulein Schneider’ and Teddy Kempner as ‘Herr Schultz’, Nathan Ives Moiba as ‘Cliff Bradshaw’, Danny Mahoney as ‘Ernst Ludwig’ and Michelle Bishop as ‘Fraulein Kost’. The cast is completed by Gabriela Benedetti, Emily Benjamin, Charles Croysdill, Laura Delany, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Ying Ue Li, Ela Lisondra, Chris O’Mara, Grant Neal, Hicaro Nicolai, Adam Taylor, Toby Turpin, Patrick Wilden and Sophie Maria Wojna.

The Prologue Company currently includes Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Laura Braid, Reuben Greeph, James Hastings, Samantha Ho, Emma Holt, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine Mcloughlin and Callum Sterling.

This unique production of CABARET opened in December 2021 to critical and audience acclaim, widely praised as the ultimate theatrical experience. In April 2022 the production won a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the most for any musical revival in Olivier history. The production has also won three prestigious Critics Circle Awards and most recently the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Design for designer Tom Scutt.

CABARET is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Underbelly.





RELATED STORIES

1
Video: CABARET Celebrates John Kander and Joel Greys Lifetime Achievement Tony Awards Photo
Video: CABARET Celebrates John Kander and Joel Grey's Lifetime Achievement Tony Awards

An all new video has been released featuring the Emcees of London’s Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club celebrating John Kander and Joel Grey’s Tony Lifetime Achievement Awards!

2
VIDEO: Watch New Trailer for Olivier Award-Winning CABARET Photo
VIDEO: Watch New Trailer for Olivier Award-Winning CABARET

CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB swept the boards at this year’s Olivier Awards winning seven awards, equalling the amount previously won by the musicals Hamilton and Matilda the Musical and we have a new video trailer for the production.

3
Photos: First Look at Fra Fee, Amy Lennox, and More in CABARET Photo
Photos: First Look at Fra Fee, Amy Lennox, and More in CABARET

Cabaret gets its new leads beginning tonight and we have the first photos! Fra Fee will play 'The Emcee' and Amy Lennox will play 'Sally Bowles' from 21 March - 25 June 2022. This unique production opened in December last year to critical and audience acclaim.

4
Review Roundup: CABARET Opens in the West End Photo
Review Roundup: CABARET Opens in the West End

The revival of Kander and Ebb's CABARET, directed by Rebecca Frecknall, opened last night at the Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre in London's West End. It stars Eddie Redmayne as the Emcee, Jessie Buckley as Sally Bowles and Omari Douglas as Clifford Bradshaw. Read the reviews below!

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

Video: Watch the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Toronto Cast Say GoodbyeVideo: Watch the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Toronto Cast Say Goodbye
Video: Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World AwardsVideo: Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards
Video: First Look at All New Footage From MRS. DOUBTFIRE in LondonVideo: First Look at All New Footage From MRS. DOUBTFIRE in London
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and MoreVideo: Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More

Videos

Video: Watch Miranda, Kander, and More Discuss NEW YORK, NEW YORK's Story and Score Video Video: Watch Miranda, Kander, and More Discuss NEW YORK, NEW YORK's Story and Score
Mykal Kilgore Performs the BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Finale in Rehearsal Video
Mykal Kilgore Performs the BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Finale in Rehearsal
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Wish Barry Manilow a Happy Birthday Video
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Wish Barry Manilow a Happy Birthday
The Cast of THE COTTAGE Is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
The Cast of THE COTTAGE Is Getting Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You