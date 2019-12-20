Video: Feliz Navidad From CHICAGO In Mexico!

The cast of the international tour of Chicago is celebrating the holidays with these Christmas meets Kander and Ebb mashups from Mexico City, Mexico! See how they say Merry Christmas from south of the border here!

The longest running American musical in Broadway history will continue its run at Teatro Telcel, En Plaza Carso in Mexico City through January 5!

In roaring twenties Chicago, chorine Roxie Hart murders a faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband, Amos, to take the rap...until he finds out he's been duped and turns on Roxie. Convicted and sent to death row, Roxie and another "Merry Murderess," Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining forces in search of the "American Dream": fame, fortune, and acquittal. This sharp-edged satire features a dazzling score that sparked immortal staging by Bob Fosse.

The musical won six Tony Awards for the revival production in 1997, including "Best Revival of Musical," as well as two Olivier Awards and a Grammy.

Chicago features a score and book by John Kander and Fred Ebb, original staging by Bob Fosse, current direction by Walter Bobbie and choreography by Ann Reinking.

Buy your ticket to see "all that jazz!" For more information, tap here.





