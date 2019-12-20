Video: Feliz Navidad From CHICAGO In Mexico!
The cast of the international tour of Chicago is celebrating the holidays with these Christmas meets Kander and Ebb mashups from Mexico City, Mexico! See how they say Merry Christmas from south of the border here!
The longest running American musical in Broadway history will continue its run at Teatro Telcel, En Plaza Carso in Mexico City through January 5!
In roaring twenties Chicago, chorine Roxie Hart murders a faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband, Amos, to take the rap...until he finds out he's been duped and turns on Roxie. Convicted and sent to death row, Roxie and another "Merry Murderess," Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining forces in search of the "American Dream": fame, fortune, and acquittal. This sharp-edged satire features a dazzling score that sparked immortal staging by Bob Fosse.
The musical won six Tony Awards for the revival production in 1997, including "Best Revival of Musical," as well as two Olivier Awards and a Grammy.
Chicago features a score and book by John Kander and Fred Ebb, original staging by Bob Fosse, current direction by Walter Bobbie and choreography by Ann Reinking.
Buy your ticket to see "all that jazz!" For more information, tap here.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Following the conclusion of its strictly limited 16-week holiday engagement on Broadway, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will return to... (read more)
Voting Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to mak... (read more)
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell to Star In One-Night Only Benefit Concert of RAGTIME
The Actors Fund announced today that the music of the Tony Award-winning Ragtime will once again be heard on Broadway in a one-night only benefit conc... (read more)
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Makes History With Amazon Alexa Voice Skill
The Phantom of the Opera is the first Broadway show in history to launch a voice skill for Amazon Alexa!... (read more)
MEAN GIRLS To Welcome Social Media Star Cameron Dallas For Four Week Run
The producers of Broadway's Mean Girls announced that the production is about to get stupid with love over social media star, Cameron Dallas, who will... (read more)
Social Roundup: What Did People Think Of LES MISERABLES In London's Newly Renovated Sondheim Theatre?
Cameron Mackintosh's new version of Les Miserables began performances tonight, December 18, at the newly renovated Sondheim Theatre in London. What di... (read more)