Video: The Best of Robyn Hurder

Robyn Hurder is coming back to Chicago, and that's swell! Isn't it? The Tony nominee and Broadway favorite will play “Velma Kelly” beginning Tuesday, March 26 through Sunday, June 16, 2024. Hurder previously appeared in the ensemble of Chicago as Mona and covered the role of Roxie Hart. Chicago is Broadway’s longest running American musical in Broadway history.

Before her big return to the Ambassador Theatre, check out some of our favorite Robyn performances below!

Robyn discusses playing Nini in Moulin Rouge!:

Robyn and cast perform "Lady Marmalade" on GMA:

Robyn goes to "Cassie Camp" for New York City Center's A Chorus Line:

Robyn performs "The Music and The Mirror" for AIDS Healthcare Foundation and the Debbie Allen Dance Academy:

Robyn sings "Forever in Blue Jeans" from A Beautiful Noise: