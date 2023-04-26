Video: Eddi Reader Sings 'Sharing Your Heart' From BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN

A brand new song has been released from the world premiere stage adaptation of Annie Proulx's short story, Brokeback Mountain, a new play with music.

In the video, Eddi Reader sings 'Sharing Your Heart'. This is the moment where Alma (played by Emily Fairn) realises that her husband, Ennis Del Mar (played by Lucas Hedges), also loves another.

Check out the video below!

Brokeback Mountain is a new play with music, written by Ashley Robinson with songs by Dan Gillespie Sells, based on Annie Proulx's short story, and directed by Jonathan Butterell. Introducing Emily Fairn (The Responder) making her stage debut as Alma, Paul Hickey (Older Ennis) and Martin Marquez (Joe/Bill/Jack's Father). Completing the cast are Rob Alexander-Adams (Understudy Older Ennis & Understudy Joe/Bill/Jack's Father), Tom Mahy (Understudy Jack/Ennis) and Sophie Reid (Lureen/Waitress and Understudy Alma/Balladeer/Jack's Mother). They join the previously announced Mike Faist (Jack), Lucas Hedges (Ennis), and Eddi Reader as the Balladeer with her onstage band Sean Green, Meelie Traill, Julian Jackson and BJ Cole.

Completing the creative team alongside the previously announced Tom Pye (Set & Costume Design), David Finn (Lighting Design), Christopher Shutt (Sound Design) are Shaheen Baig (Casting Director), Tommy Ross-Williams (Intimacy Director), Kevin McCurdy (Fight Director), Phil Wilding (Production Manager), Zeb Lalljee (Costume Supervisor), Sam Cox (Wigs Maker/Supervisor), Lily Mollgaard (Props Supervisor), and Mary Irwin and Ben Furey (Vocal/Dialect Coach).

Brokeback Mountain @sohoplace opens on 10 May, with press night on 18 May, and runs for a limited season until 12 August 2023.