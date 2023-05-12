Video: Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances Ahead of Upcoming Tour

Record-breaking pop star Debbie Gibson appeared on CBS Mornings today to discuss heading back on the road for her new "The Body Remembers" Tour!

Gibson burst onto the music scene at 16 and instantly became the youngest artist in history to write, produce and perform a number one hit, "Foolish Beat." She is still the youngest female and has held the world record for more than three decades.

After selling more than 16 million albums, Gibson starred in "17 musicals in 17 years," appearing in productions like Beauty & the Beast, Grease, Les Miserables, Gypsy, Cabaret, and more on Broadway, the West End, and beyond.

"Singing on Broadway, like hitting those belt-y notes consistently every night, it's a whole different skill set," Gibson stated during her interview.

Before her tour launches, we are thrilled that Debbie will be joining us at BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary concert on Sunday, May 21 at Sony Hall in New York City.

Hosted by Chita Rivera and Richard Ridge, the concert will also feature performances by Shoshana Bean, Laura Benanti, Myles Frost, Brittney Johnson, Constantine Maroulis, Donna McKechie, and more. Get tickets here and don't be surprised if you see Debbie's tour bus parked outside of Sony Hall!

Watch her interview on CBS Mornings below, in which she also looks back on her iconic pop songs, getting a "wakeup call" after being diagnosed with Lyme Disease, and more.

Watch the new interview here:



