Video: Ewoldt and Mason Perform 'Dear Charlotte' from Goodspeed's ASK FOR THE MOON

Ali Ewoldt and Luba Mason perform 'Dear Charlotte' from Ask for the Moon, running now through August 11, 2024 at Goodspeed's Terris Theatre.

Set sail on the Jewel of the Sea ocean liner with a scheming widow, a vengeful lawyer, and a volatile nurse. Enjoy the vocal stylings of Misha and Grisha, the squabbling Carpathian twins. Get the latest fashion tips from Persimmon De Vol, stylist par excellence. But only venture into the Poseidon Suite at your own peril… Madness and hilarity abound in a diabolical new musical comedy that is sure to make waves. Bon voyage!

The musical is directed by and features book and lyrics by Darko Tresnjak, and music by Oran Eldor. It is choreographed by Karla Puno Garcia, with Music Direction by Ian Axness.