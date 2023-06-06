Video: David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season

David Zayas is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

Stage and screen star David Zayas made his Broadway debut 20 years ago when he appeared in Anna in the Tropics. It toook him two decades to make it back to the Broadway stage and this latest gig is an experience that he has not taken for granted.

"Working with the crew, cast, producers... we became a family," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "The subject matter of the play is so important and so wonderful and I was just so happy to be a part of it."

Below, watch as David chats more about why the play is so important, how he got his start in the business, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.





