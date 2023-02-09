Video: Daniel Beeman Dishes Why Everyone Needs to Come See FUNNY GIRL on Broadway

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the vastly talented, kind and funny actor Daniel Beeman, who made his Broadway debut last year in "Funny Girl" at the August Wilson Theatre! Daniel gets candid with the hosts and shares how exciting it has been to be in one of the most talked about musicals of last year and why theatre fans should come experience this revival in person!

Before closing out the episode with an amusing game of "Fill In That 'Funny Girl' Lyric", Daniel shares how he transitioned from a swimmer and competitive Irish step dancer to musical theatre actor and what is feeding his soul artistically when not on the stage.

Episode 63 opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they discuss the upcoming Valentine's Day holiday and the upcoming production; The Crabby Cabaret: A 'Not So" Happy Valentine's Show at the Bijou Theatre in Bridgeport, CT. The show is being directed by creator and vocalist Sarah Beirne and co-produced with City Lights Gallery.The exclusive video can be found here on Broadway World and an audio only version is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

You can support the podcast and the hosts at www.buymeacoffee.com/SurvivalJobsPod and on Instagram at @surivaljobspod | @SammyTutz | @JasonACoombs.