Video: Daniel Beeman Dishes Why Everyone Needs to Come See FUNNY GIRL on Broadway

Daniel also shares his journey to make his Broadway debut in Episode 63 of ‘Survival Jobs: A Podcast’.

Feb. 09, 2023  

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the vastly talented, kind and funny actor Daniel Beeman, who made his Broadway debut last year in "Funny Girl" at the August Wilson Theatre! Daniel gets candid with the hosts and shares how exciting it has been to be in one of the most talked about musicals of last year and why theatre fans should come experience this revival in person!

Before closing out the episode with an amusing game of "Fill In That 'Funny Girl' Lyric", Daniel shares how he transitioned from a swimmer and competitive Irish step dancer to musical theatre actor and what is feeding his soul artistically when not on the stage.

Episode 63 opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they discuss the upcoming Valentine's Day holiday and the upcoming production; The Crabby Cabaret: A 'Not So" Happy Valentine's Show at the Bijou Theatre in Bridgeport, CT. The show is being directed by creator and vocalist Sarah Beirne and co-produced with City Lights Gallery.The exclusive video can be found here on Broadway World and an audio only version is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

Photos: FUNNY GIRL Star Julie Benko Marches Her Mardi Gras Band Out At Birdland! Photo
Photos: FUNNY GIRL Star Julie Benko Marches Her Mardi Gras Band Out At Birdland!
On Monday, February 6, Broadway’s Funny Girl Julie Benko marched her band out at Birdland in celebration of Mardi Gras!
Photos/Video: Lea Michele and Ramin Karimloo Talk FUNNY GIRL on SiriusXM Photo
Photos/Video: Lea Michele and Ramin Karimloo Talk FUNNY GIRL on SiriusXM
SiriusXM kicked off a special Town Hall with Lea Michele and Ramin Karimloo, co-stars of Broadway smash-hit Funny Girl, last Thursday.  Michele and Karimloo discussed the process of recording the musical's cast album, working with Barbra Streisand, and more!
Video: Go Inside FUNNY GIRLs Cast Album Signing Event Photo
Video: Go Inside FUNNY GIRL's Cast Album Signing Event
Funny Girl hosted a cast album signing at the August Wilson Theater with cast members Lea Michele, Ramin Karimloo, Tovah Feldshuh, and Jared Grimes on Friday, January 20th. Check out video footage from the event here!
Photos: FUNNY GIRL Signing with Michele, Karimloo, Feldshuh, & Grimes Photo
Photos: FUNNY GIRL Signing with Michele, Karimloo, Feldshuh, & Grimes
Earlier today, Funny Girl hosted a cast album signing at the August Wilson Theater with cast members Lea Michele, Ramin Karimloo, Tovah Feldshuh, and Jared Grimes, and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the festivities. Check out photos from the event here!

Video: Apollo Levine Celebrates One Year of MJ on BroadwayVideo: Apollo Levine Celebrates One Year of MJ on Broadway
February 2, 2023

This video features the massively charming and thoughtful triple threat Apollo Levine, who made his Broadway debut last year in “MJ”! On the one year anniversary of the show, Apollo shares his audition process for the musical and why audiences should flock to the theatre to see this epic production!
Video: WICKED's Dan Micciche Dishes On How He Transitioned From Broadway Actor to Broadway ConductorVideo: WICKED's Dan Micciche Dishes On How He Transitioned From Broadway Actor to Broadway Conductor
January 28, 2023

In this video, Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the incredibly talented, funny and charismatic musical director and conductor, Dan Micciche, who shares how he transitioned from working as an actor to the musical director of one of the most iconic shows in Broadway history!
Video: Sarah Ann Masse Shares What Inspired Her to Create the 'Hire Survivors Hollywood' InitiativeVideo: Sarah Ann Masse Shares What Inspired Her to Create the 'Hire Survivors Hollywood' Initiative
January 21, 2023

In this video, Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the dynamic multi-hyphenated actor and filmmaker Sarah Ann Masse, who dishes on her role as New York Times journalist Emily Steel in the Universal Pictures film “She Said”.
Video: Obie Award Winner April Matthis Gives Us the Inside Scoop on THE PIANO LESSONVideo: Obie Award Winner April Matthis Gives Us the Inside Scoop on THE PIANO LESSON
January 12, 2023

Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with Obie Award winner April Matthis, who is making her Broadway debut as ‘Grace’ in August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson” gives us the inside scoop on what it is like working on the highest grossing August Wilson play in Broadway history!
Video: Robin de Jesús Gives the Inside Scoop on His New Hulu Original Show, WELCOME TO CHIPPENDALESVideo: Robin de Jesús Gives the Inside Scoop on His New Hulu Original Show, WELCOME TO CHIPPENDALES
December 4, 2022

In this video, your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the three-time Tony Award Nominee Robin de Jesús, who can be currently seen in the new Hulu original limited series “Welcome to Chippendales”! Robin gives us the inside scoop on what audiences can expect over the course of the show, why audiences need to tune in week to week and what his audition process was like for the role of ‘Ray Colon’.
