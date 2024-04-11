Video: Naomi Lorrain and Toby Onwumere Discuss Why JORDANS Is So Timely and Important

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo on the latest episode of "Survival Jobs" as they sit down with Naomi Lorraine and Toby Toby Onwumere, stars of the groundbreaking play Jordans at The Public Theater. Directed by Whitney White and penned by Ife Olujobi, "Jordans" explores the challenges faced by Black professionals in predominantly white spaces, making it a timely and crucial piece of theater in today's landscape.

In a candid conversation, Naomi and Toby discuss how decision makers in the greater theatre community can be more inclusive and representative of Black and Brown performers and a peak into the rehearsal process working with prolific director Whitney White and working alongside the iconic actor Kate Walsh.

Before they wrap up with a game of Public Theater trivia, Naomi and Toby share some heartwarming advice for other creatives trapped in survival jobs and aspiring to pursue their artistic dreams full-time. Tickets for "Jordans" are now on sale at the Public Theater website and the show opens today, April 11th and runs thru May 12th!

The episode starts with a mic check where Samantha and Jason talk about the east coast Earthquake that happened last week while they were interviewing Naomi and Toby!

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!