Video: Cynthia Erivo Teases 78th Tony Awards Ceremony

Ahead of the 78th Tony Awards, host Cynthia Erivo visited CBS Mornings to discuss the ceremony, her behind-the-scenes preparations, and what audiences can expect from Sunday's show.

"I have the opening look figured out," Erivo said of her costumes. "I have a couple of moments onstage figured out, I know what the end look is going to be. There are going to be a few changes." When asked about surprises for which viewers should be prepared, the performer played coy: "Maybe...I don't think there's going to be any green. Mainly, because you've seen me in it," she said, referring to her looks during the Wicked press tour.

As for what she is excited about, Erivo says she looks forward to seeing all of the performances. "I'm really looking forward to [the Hamilton performance] because a lot of my friends were in that show, so to see them all together that way is going to be awesome. I'm really looking forward to seeing Darren Criss...I've seen everything this season and it has been one of the most amazing things to be able to sit in the audiences and just soak in all of the amazing work that everyone is doing." Watch the full interview, where she also teases Elphaba's evolution in Wicked: For Good, her upcoming one-person production of Dracula, and her new studio album.

Cynthia Erivo is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and producer, as well as an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG nominee. For her performance in Wicked, Erivo received praise and numerous accolades, including nominations at the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards. She will be seen again as Elphaba later this year in the second part of the Broadway adaptation, Wicked: For Good. This year, Erivo will release her second studio album and will play Jesus in the forthcoming Hollywood Bowl production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will return to Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 8. Hosted by Erivo, the ceremony will broadcast at 8:00 – 11:00 PM ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM PT on the CBS Television Network, and will stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.