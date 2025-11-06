Video: Catching Up on All the Latest at Asolo Repertory Theatre

What's new at Asolo Rep? A whole lot, actually! In just days, the award-winning theatre begins performances for Come From Away (November 12-December 28) and soon after, All Is Calm (December 3-19). That's not to mention the Pulitzer Prize-winning Primary Trust, which is set to begin performances in the new year.

"To me, [being a part of the Asolo Rep family] means so much because it means that I hope to be able to bring a certain caliber and a certain excellence to the work that we do. The work that we do on our stages it so high," Director of Education & Engagement Terrance Jackson told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge in a recent interview. "Every department from all of our production teams are so high. To be a part of a team that operates on a high level... I'm honored."

Asolo Rep is a major force in Sarasota’s arts scene. Asolo Rep is annually the creative home of more than 100 artists, technical craftsmen, and administrative staff. Its talented and accomplished resident acting company is complemented by top-flight, award-winning directors, designers, and guest artists who come to Sarasota from around the country and around the world. Under the dynamic leadership of Producing Artistic Director Peter Rothstein and Managing Director Ross Egan, over 100,000 patrons are drawn each year to the theatre’s rotating repertory season. In its role as the largest professional not-for-profit theatre in the U.S. south of Atlanta, Asolo Rep serves as a springboard for successful productions to travel to Broadway and other regional theatres throughout the country.

Whether staging a new work or re-envisioning a classic, Asolo Rep creates theatre that consistently surprises, entertains, challenges and inspires its audiences by inviting them to take part in shared acts of imagination. With its ambitious theatrical offerings and ground-breaking education, outreach and audience development programming, Asolo Rep is more vibrant and its work more relevant than ever before. A theatre district in and of itself, Asolo Rep exists to present a diverse mix of theatrical work of the highest artistic standards and enthusiastically engage its audiences, continually ensuring its legacy for future generations. Visit asolorep.org to learn more.

Learn more about the latest goings on at the beloved Florida theater in this video!