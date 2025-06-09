Video: CBS SUNDAY MORNING Explores Shakespeare's Lasting Appeal with Patrick Page & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On a recent edition of CBS Sunday Morning, the show devoted a segment to the most famous playwright of all time: William Shakespeare. In the segment, correspondent Mo Rocca explored why his four-hundred-year-old plays continue to remain so popular, interviewing several experts, including Broadway performer Patrick Page, who tours his one-man Shakespeare show All the Devils Are Here.

Rocca also visited the newly-renovated Folger Shakespeare Library, in Washington, D.C., home to the world's largest collection of Shakespeare's published First Folios, and spoke to New York Times columnist and Shakespeare aficionado Maureen Dowd about the playwright's enduring appeal.

This season, two Shakespeare classics were seen on Broadway: Romeo + Juliet and Othello. Starring Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor, the limited run of Romeo + Juliet opened on Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre on Thursday, October 24, 2024, officially closing on February 26, 2025. Othello played a limited engagement at the Ethel Barrymore Theater through Sunday, June 8, with a cast that included Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal.