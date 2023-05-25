Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Gather on the Red Carpet at the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards

The 2023 Chita Rivera Awards were presented on May 22, 2023 at 7:30pm at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education and investing in the next generation.

The event featured appearances from theater Icon Chita Rivera, John Kander (Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient), Derek Hough (Dancing With the Stars), BroadwayHD, founded by Bonnie Comely and Stewart F. Lane (Ambassador for the Arts Award), Jared Grimes (Funny Girl), Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), Charlotte d’Amboise (Chicago), Jeffrey L. Page (1776), Andy Blankenbuehler (Only Gold), Susan Stroman (New York, New York), Robyn Hurder (A Beautiful Noise; The Neil Diamond Musical), J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot), Casey Nicholaw (Some Like It Hot), Kolton Krouse (Bob Fosse’s Dancin’), Jess LeProtto (A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical), Jacob Guzman (Bob Fosse’s Dancin’), Jennifer Weber (& Juliet), Clyde Alves (New York, New York), Khori Michelle Petinaud (Bob Fosse’s Dancin’), Steven Hoggett (A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical), Peter John Chursin (Bob Fosse’s Dancin’), Dylis Croman (Bob Fosse’s Dancin’), Mattie Love (Bob Fosse’s Dancin’), Gaby Diaz (Only Gold), Ryan Steele (Only Gold), and many more.

Check out the full list of winners here and watch highlights from the big night below!