Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Gather on the Red Carpet at the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards

The 2023 Chita Rivera Awards were presented on May 22, 2023.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards Photo 1 Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards
Annaleigh Ashford, SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Drama League Awards Photo 2 See the Full List of 2023 Drama League Award Winners!
Tina Turner Has Died At Age 83 Photo 3 Tina Turner Has Died At Age 83
Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo 4 Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award

Click Here for More on 2023 AWARDS SEASON

The 2023 Chita Rivera Awards were presented on May 22, 2023 at 7:30pm at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education and investing in the next generation.

The event featured appearances from theater Icon Chita RiveraJohn Kander (Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient), Derek Hough (Dancing With the Stars), BroadwayHD, founded by Bonnie Comely and Stewart F. Lane (Ambassador for the Arts Award), Jared Grimes (Funny Girl), Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), Charlotte d’Amboise (Chicago), Jeffrey L. Page (1776), Andy Blankenbuehler (Only Gold), Susan Stroman (New York, New York), Robyn Hurder (A Beautiful Noise; The Neil Diamond Musical), J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot), Casey Nicholaw (Some Like It Hot), Kolton Krouse (Bob Fosse’s Dancin’), Jess LeProtto (A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical), Jacob Guzman (Bob Fosse’s Dancin’), Jennifer Weber (& Juliet), Clyde Alves (New York, New York), Khori Michelle Petinaud (Bob Fosse’s Dancin’), Steven Hoggett (A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical), Peter John Chursin (Bob Fosse’s Dancin’), Dylis Croman (Bob Fosse’s Dancin’), Mattie Love (Bob Fosse’s Dancin’), Gaby Diaz (Only Gold), Ryan Steele (Only Gold), and many more.

Check out the full list of winners here and watch highlights from the big night below!





Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Photos: Inside the 2023 New York Drama Critics Circle Awards Photo
Photos: Inside the 2023 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards

The awards were presented during a private ceremony on Tuesday, May 22. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos here!

Pasadena Playhouse To Receive 2023 Regional Theatre Tony Award Photo
Pasadena Playhouse To Receive 2023 Regional Theatre Tony Award

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has announced that based on the recommendation by the American Theatre Critics Association, Pasadena Playhouse, in Pasadena, California, will be the recipient of the 2023 Regional Theatre Tony Award. The honor is accompanied by a grant of $25,000, made possible by City National Bank's generous support. 

Photos: Inside the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards Photo
Photos: Inside the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards

The 2023 Chita Rivera Awards were presented on May 22, 2023 at 7:30pm at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, DANCIN, NEW YORK, NEW YORK and More Win 2023 Chita Rivera Awards Photo
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, DANCIN', NEW YORK, NEW YORK and More Win 2023 Chita Rivera Awards

Winners for the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards were announced this evening. In keeping with the mission of the Chita Rivera Awards, nominators considered outstanding choreography, featured dancers, and ensembles in shows on Broadway and Off Broadway, as well as outstanding choreography in film that opened during the 2022-2023 season.


From This Author - Red Carpet

BroadwayWorld is taking you out of the audience and onto the carpet to celebrate the biggest events of the season!... (read more about this author)

Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Gather on the Red Carpet at the 2023 Chita Rivera AwardsVideo: Broadway's Best Dancers Gather on the Red Carpet at the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards
Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for NEW YORK, NEW YORKVideo: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at GOOD NIGHT, OSCARVideo: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Video: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE THANKSGIVING PLAYVideo: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

Videos

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio Video Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season Video
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway
First Look at the World Premiere of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at the World Premiere of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You