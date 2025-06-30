 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Broadway Stars on What Pride Means to Them – Megan Hilty, Darren Criss & More

Today and every day, we celebrate the voices, stories, and brilliance of the LGBTQIA+ community.

By: Jun. 30, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.



Happy final day of Pride Month! Today and every day, we will continue to celebrate the voices, stories, and brilliance of the LGBTQIA+ community — on stage and beyond. Watch a video of Kip Williams, Kimberly Belflower, Megan Hilty, Darren Criss, and the company of Operation Mincemeat discussing what Pride means to them.

"I love Pride. I know Pride wasn't designed for me but I love being a supporter and rallying from the sidelines and doing anything I can to support," the Death Becomes Her star said.

"Pride means community, it means advocacy, it means showing up for people even when you're tired, even when you're not your best self. Being the best version of yourself for other people and for something that's bigger than you," John Proctor Is the Villain playwright Kimberly Belflower said.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...

Videos