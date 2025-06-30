Video: Broadway Stars on What Pride Means to Them – Megan Hilty, Darren Criss & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Happy final day of Pride Month! Today and every day, we will continue to celebrate the voices, stories, and brilliance of the LGBTQIA+ community — on stage and beyond. Watch a video of Kip Williams, Kimberly Belflower, Megan Hilty, Darren Criss, and the company of Operation Mincemeat discussing what Pride means to them.

"I love Pride. I know Pride wasn't designed for me but I love being a supporter and rallying from the sidelines and doing anything I can to support," the Death Becomes Her star said.

"Pride means community, it means advocacy, it means showing up for people even when you're tired, even when you're not your best self. Being the best version of yourself for other people and for something that's bigger than you," John Proctor Is the Villain playwright Kimberly Belflower said.

