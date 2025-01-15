Video: Bill Burr Reveals the Show That Ignited His Passion for Acting on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bill Burr did not always plan to go into acting. However, after finding success in stand-up, he began to take acting classes and fell in love with the craft.

"When I got to New York, I saw True West with John C. Reilly [and] Phillip Seymour Hoffman," Burr recalled on a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live "I was like, 'This is just unbelievable! I would love to do that."

This Spring, his goal will come to fruition as he makes his Broadway debut in Glengarry Glen Ross. "I sort of let go of [that dream] after wanting it. The second I let go of it, they were like, 'Hey, you wanna do Broadway?" he explains.

Burr went on to say he is currently working on memorizing his lines which are "all heavy-hitters", and praised his co-stars Kieran Culkin and Bob Odenkirk. Also in the interview, the comedian talks about having to evacuate his home during the fires, getting in touch with his emotions, and his new stand-up special Drop Dead Years. Watch the full interview now!

The new Broadway production of David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Glengarry Glen Ross directed by Tony & Olivier Award-winner Patrick Marber will begin previews on Monday, March 10 ahead of an official opening on Monday, March 31 at The Palace Theatre. The production will play a strictly 12-week limited run.

Glengarry Glen Ross will star Emmy, SAG, Golden Globe & Critics Choice Award-Winner Kieran Culkin as “Richard Roma”, Emmy, SAG & Critics Choice Award-Winner & Golden Globe Nominee Bob Odenkirk as “Shelley Levene”, making his Broadway debut, Emmy & Grammy Award Nominee Bill Burr as “Dave Moss”, making his Broadway debut, Grammy Award-Winner and Academy Award-Nominee Michael McKean as “George Aaronow“, Donald Webber Jr. as “John Williamson”, Howard W. Overshown as “Baylen” and SAG Award Nominee John Pirruccello as “James Lingk” making his Broadway debut.

David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Glengarry Glen Ross is set in a cutthroat Chicago real estate office where four salespeople compete to sell mostly worthless properties to unwitting customers. Whoever sells the most wins a car; whoever sells the least is out of a job – a ruthless environment where each character will do anything to come out on top.