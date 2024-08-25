Video: Betsy Wolfe Sings the National Anthem at NY Mets Game

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch & Juliet star Betsy Wolfe sing the National Anthem at a New York Mets game in the video here!

Wolfe is set to play her final performance as 'Anne Hathaway' in & Juliet on Broadway on October 20th, 2024.

& JULIET flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

About Betsy Wolfe

BETSY WOLFE (Anne) was nominated for a Tony Award for her role. Other Broadway: Waitress (Jenna); Falsettos (Cordelia); Bullets Over Broadway (Ellen); The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Rosa Bud); 110 in the Shade; Everyday Rapture. Other credits include The Last 5 Years (Second Stage); Merrily We Roll Along (NY City Center Encores!); How to Succeed… (Kennedy Center). Soloist for over 60 symphonies across the world. Film/TV: Estella Scrooge, First One In, “Instinct.” BFA, Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. Co-founded BroadwayEvolved, a training program for students. For Poppy, always. Instagram: @bwolfepack. TikTok: @betsywolfe. broadwayevolved.com betsywolfe.com