Video: Betsy Wolfe Sings the National Anthem at NY Mets Game

Wolfe will play her final performance in & Juliet on October 20th, 2024.

Aug. 25, 2024
Watch & Juliet star Betsy Wolfe sing the National Anthem at a New York Mets game in the video here!

Wolfe is set to play her final performance as 'Anne Hathaway' in & Juliet on Broadway on October 20th, 2024.

& JULIET flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more. 

BETSY WOLFE (Anne) was nominated for a Tony Award for her role. Other Broadway: Waitress (Jenna); Falsettos (Cordelia); Bullets Over Broadway (Ellen); The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Rosa Bud); 110 in the Shade; Everyday Rapture. Other credits include The Last 5 Years (Second Stage); Merrily We Roll Along (NY City Center Encores!); How to Succeed… (Kennedy Center). Soloist for over 60 symphonies across the world. Film/TV: Estella Scrooge, First One In, “Instinct.” BFA, Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. Co-founded BroadwayEvolved, a training program for students. For Poppy, always. Instagram: @bwolfepack. TikTok: @betsywolfe. broadwayevolved.com betsywolfe.com





