Video: Behind-the-Scenes of BETTER MAN with Robbie Williams and Michael Gracey

Go behind the scenes with director Michael Gracey, Robbie Williams, and WÄ“tÃ£ in a new featurette for Better Man. The movie is based on the true story of the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and remarkable resurgence of Williams, one of the greatest entertainers of all time.Â The film depicts Williams as aÂ monkey variation of the musician, and the featurette explores the technology that brought the story to life.Â

Under the visionary direction of Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman), Better Man is uniquely told from Williams' perspective, capturing his signature wit and indomitable spirit. It follows Robbie's journey from childhood, to being the youngest member of chart-topping boyband Take That, through to his unparalleled achievements as a record-breaking solo artist - all the while confronting the challenges that stratospheric fame and success can bring.Â It comes to select theatres on December 25 in LA, NY, and Toronto and everywhere on January 10.

ActorÂ Jonno Davies performs the motion capture and voice of Robbie Williams, with the musician lendingÂ his singing voice to the character.Â The movie also starsÂ Steve Pemberton, Damon Herriman, Raechelle Banno, Alison Steadman, Kate Mulvaney, Frazer Hadfield, Tom Budge, and Anthony Hayes. In addition to directing, Gracey also wrote the screenplay with Oliver Cole and Simon Gleeson.Â

Williams is a member of the pop group Take That. Williams rose to fame in the band's first run in the early- to mid-1990s. After many disagreements with the management and certain group members, Williams left the group in 1995 to launch his solo career.

Williams has sold more than 57 million albums worldwide. He is the best-selling British solo artist in the United Kingdom and the best-selling non-Latino artist in Latin America. Six of his albums are among the top 100 biggest-selling albums in the United Kingdom.

He has also been honored with fifteen BRIT Awards-more than any other artist-and seven ECHO Awards. In 2004, he was inducted into the UK Music Hall of Fame after being voted as the "Greatest Artist of the 1990s."