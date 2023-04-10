Video: Ayodele Casel Previews the Fascinating Rhythms Coming to New York City Center

Doris Duke Artist Award winner Ayodele Casel is this season's artist-curator for the Artists at the Center series at New York City Center. For her program (April 13-15), she has assembled an all-star roster of tap talents to create a total of six world premiere works-Jared Alexander, Brinae Ali, Tomoe "Beasty" Carr, Amanda Castro, Michelle Dorrance, Naomi Funaki, Gerson Lanza, Dario Natarelli, and Caleb Teiche.

Brinae Ali and Gerson Lanza perform their Hoofer's Memory Lab trio, featuring Ali on vocals with a live band. Caleb Teicher and Naomi Funaki choreograph Little Things to the strains of a toy piano. Interlaced by Jared Alexander and Tomoe "Beasty" Carr spotlights dub, house, and Latin styles. Amanda Castro and Ayodele Casel create a powerful women's quintet. Michelle Dorrance crafts a smooth solo to Gershwin's "The Man I Love" in collaboration with Dario Natarelli. And Casel expands Where We Dwell, her 2021 Fall for Dance Commission created with director Torya Beard and musician Crystal Monee Hall, that The New York Times called "a kaleidoscope of vibrant dancing bodies."

Watch below as Ayodele and the cast give a special sneak peek of the series!