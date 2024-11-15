Video: Ariana Grande Talks WICKED Audition Process, Love of Acting on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Last night, Ariana Grande returned to The Tonight Show, marking her 12th appearance on the late-night program. With the new Wicked movie arriving in theaters in only a week, Grande sat down with Jimmy Fallon to discuss the highly-anticipated movie and share her experience with the project.

She recalled the strenuous audition process, for which she extensively prepared, telling her team at the time that she wanted to "take all of the acting lessons" and "train [her] voice to become coloratura soprano and legit opera." After being offered the part, Grande jokingly said she "had one heart attack" and then a second one when she found out she would be acting alongside Cynthia Erivo. "I've just been such a fan of hers for such a long time. She's so extraordinary."

Grande also said that she is interested in pursuing more acting opportunities, echoing previous sentiments that she expressed during a recent podcast appearance. "I would love to [do more acting]," the performer said. "I'm very scared to freak my fans out when I talk about this just because music and being on stage will always be a part of my life...But I really do love acting." Watch the interview here!

Along with Grande, the Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.

Photo credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC