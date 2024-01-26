Video: Ariana DeBose & Boy George Team Up For 'Electric Energy' Single From ARGYLLE

The Argylle soundtrack will be released on February 2, with the film premiering in theaters the same day.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

Watch the music video of Ariana DeBose's new single with Boy George and Nile Rodgers, "Electric Energy." The song is from the upcoming action film Argylle.

The Argylle soundtrack will be released on February 2, with the film premiering in theaters the same day. Pre-save here.

Argylle comes from the twisted mind of Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman franchise, Kick-Ass). It's a razor-witted, reality-bending, globe-encircling spy thriller.

Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly’s fictional books—which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate—begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past.

Accompanied by Aidan (Oscar® winner Sam Rockwell), a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly’s fictional world and her real one begins to blur.

Joining DeBose in the top-flight ensemble cast features Henry Cavill (The Witcher), John Cena (Fast X), Grammy winning pop superstar Dua Lipa (Barbie), Emmy winner and Oscar® nominee Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Emmy winner and comedy icon Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), and the legendary Samuel L. Jackson. Alfie is played by Chip, the real-life cat of supermodel Claudia Vaughn (née Schiffer).

Ariana DeBose won an Oscar for her performance in the film adaptation of West Side Story. She has been seen on Broadway in Pippin, A Bronx Tale, Hamilton, Summer: the Donna Summer Musical, and more.

Boy George will be returning to Broadway in Moulin Rouge! as “Harold Zidler,” beginning Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre. He will play a limited engagement through Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Watch the new music video here:






