Video: Andrew Rannells Performs 'I Believe' During THE BOOK OF MORMON's Magical Mormon Mystery Week

Andrew Rannells is back where it all began. During The Book of Mormon's record-breaking "Magical Mormon Mystery Week," the original Broadway star returned to the Eugene O'Neill Theatre to reprise one of the musical's most beloved numbers, "I Believe." Watch video of his performance below.

The special anniversary celebration helped The Book of Mormon break the all-time box office record at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre, grossing $2,238,369.45 for eight performances during the week ending June 14, 2026. The figure surpassed the show's previous house record of $2,224,280, set during a nine-performance week in 2015.

Presented in honor of the musical's 15th anniversary on Broadway, "Magical Mormon Mystery Week" featured appearances by original cast members Tony Award nominees Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells and Rory O'Malley, along with Tony Award winner Nikki M. James. The celebration also included surprise appearances from co-creators Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez, as well as additional members of the original Broadway company, making each performance a unique event for audiences.

Featuring a book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone, The Book of Mormon is directed by Casey Nicholaw and Parker, with choreography by Nicholaw.