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THE BOOK OF MORMON Breaks the Eugene O'Neill Theatre House Record With MAGICAL MORMON MYSTERY WEEK

The Book of Mormon earned $2,238,369.45 for eight performances for the week ending 6/14/26.

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THE BOOK OF MORMON Breaks the Eugene O'Neill Theatre House Record With MAGICAL MORMON MYSTERY WEEK

The Book of Mormon has broken the all-time house record of the Eugene O’Neill Theatre with “Magical Mormon Mystery Week," celebrating the show’s 15th anniversary on Broadway. See footage from the week HERE!

The Book of Mormon earned $2,238,369.45 for eight performances for the week ending 6/14/26, breaking the production’s previous record of $2,224,280 for nine performances for the week ending 1/4/15.
 
The show’s unprecedented “Magical Mormon Mystery Week” featured appearances in every show from June 9-14, 2026 by original cast members Tony Award nominees Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, and Rory O’Malley, and Tony Award winner Nikki M. James, along with surprise appearances by authors Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez, and members of the original cast, with no show exactly the same.

The Book of Mormon features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone.  The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker.
 
Since opening in March, 2011, The Book of Mormon has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O’Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times. In addition to nine Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album, The Book of Mormon won five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical. The London production at the Prince of Wales Theatre won four Olivier Awards including Best Musical.




The Book of Mormon


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