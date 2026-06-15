THE BOOK OF MORMON Breaks the Eugene O'Neill Theatre House Record With MAGICAL MORMON MYSTERY WEEK

The Book of Mormon has broken the all-time house record of the Eugene O’Neill Theatre with “Magical Mormon Mystery Week," celebrating the show’s 15th anniversary on Broadway. See footage from the week HERE!

The Book of Mormon earned $2,238,369.45 for eight performances for the week ending 6/14/26, breaking the production’s previous record of $2,224,280 for nine performances for the week ending 1/4/15.



The show’s unprecedented “Magical Mormon Mystery Week” featured appearances in every show from June 9-14, 2026 by original cast members Tony Award nominees Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, and Rory O’Malley, and Tony Award winner Nikki M. James, along with surprise appearances by authors Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez, and members of the original cast, with no show exactly the same.