Video: Andrew Rannells, Josh Gad, and More Celebrate End of THE BOOK OF MORMON 'Magical Mormon Mystery Week'

Last week, The Book of Mormon celebrated its 15th anniversary on Broadway with the "Magical Mormon Mystery Week." A video was shared on Instagram recently celebrating the end of the exciting week, featuring the show's original cast members, Andrew Rannells, Josh Gad, and more.

"We never thought we'd get to come back to this theatre, come back to these roles," Rannells shared. "We were met with such love and such acceptance, especially by this current cast."

Rannells, Gad, and the cast went on to thank the show's team, creators, and more for the opportunity and experience. Check out the video!

The weeklong "Magical Mormon Mystery Week" ran from June 9 through June 14 at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre, with each performance featuring different combinations of original cast members, special guests, and surprise appearances. Check out a video of Trey Parker and Matt Stone's Broadway debuts in the show, as well as Robert Lopez's acting debut.